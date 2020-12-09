Mrs. Janet Baxter Morris, 57, of Douglasville, died Sunday, Nov. 22,

2020.

The family

received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Wednesday,

Dec. 9, 2020, from

1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Funeral Services

were conducted Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at 2 p.m. from

the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville. Interment followed at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.

Messages of condolence may be

sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.

com.

Jones-Wynn

Funeral Home of Douglasville.

