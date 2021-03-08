Mrs. Janet Lurene Jackson DeBorde, 63, of Atlanta, died Thursday, March 4, 2021.
According to Mrs. DeBorde’s wishes, she was cremated. A Celebration of her Life will be held Thursday, March 11, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville with Mr. Mike DeBorde officiating and providing the Eulogy along with his son, Matt DeBorde. The family will hold a Meet and Greet Thursday, March 11, 2021, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. from Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.
The service will be livestreamed on the Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory Page.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.