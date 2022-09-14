Janet McMichen Umphrey, 88, of Douglasville, passed away on Sept. 11, 2022. She was born on May 12,1934, in Atlanta to Zollie and Margaret Rowe McMichen. She and her family moved to Douglasville when Janet was in elementary school.

Janet graduated in 1952 from Douglas County High School, married her high school sweetheart and moved to Pensacola, Florida as a Navy wife for four years. She often reminisced on those memories. While in Pensacola she worked for St. Regis Paper Company. After she and Pat returned to Douglasville, she was a civilian employee for the U. S. Air Force, based at Dobbins Air Force Base. In 1968, she started her interior decorating business with HODA. Her retirement years were spent with her small antique business that brought her much joy as she could talk all day to her customers.

