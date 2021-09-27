Mrs. Janett “Jan” Griffin Harris, 97, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. She was a proud resident of the Benton House of Douglasville and was lovingly cared for by staff for 10 years.
Mrs. Harris was
born in LaGrange, Georgia on Oct. 7, 1923, and lived there until graduating
High School in 1940. She then attended Macon Hospital School of Nursing and Graduated as a Registered Nurse in 1944. She then enlisted in the Army Nurse Corp, serving as a 1st Lieutenant in World War II. After serving in the military, she attended Graduate School at Children’s Hospital of Detroit, Michigan. After receiving her advanced degree in Pediatrics, she felt a call to teach, and returned to Macon Hospital School of Nursing and began her career teaching Pediatric Nursing. She rejoined her family in Griffin, Georgia and worked with the State Health Department.
She met and later married Robert Daniel Harris, and they began their family. She continued her Nursing career with Griffin Spalding County Hospital and took the position of Assistant Director of Nursing. She later became the Director of Nursing, retiring after more than 30 years of service. She started the required government program for Utilization Control for hospital systems. Her program for Utilization Control became a model for other hospitals in Georgia to visit and learn the required process of Utilization Management and Control. Jan later volunteered with the Griffin Hope Clinic and outlying programs with children in the Spalding County School System.
Jan was preceded in death by her beloved husband, “Dan”; her parents; Jessie Monroe Griffin and Sallie Moore Griffin, and her four siblings. Survivors include her children, Steve (Karla) Harris of Douglasville, Georgia, and Robert Daniel Harris Jr., of Powder Springs, Georgia; grandchildren, Derek (Colleen) Harris, Will (Suzie) Harris, Robby (Britta) Harris, of Fernandina Beach, Florida, and Rachel Harris of Cartersville, Georgia; great-grandchildren, Noah, Nicholas, Ben, Clayton, Maili and Kaia; as well as several special nieces and nephews.
The family and friends graveside service was Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery, Griffin, Georgia. Dr. Ed Hoard will officiate. In lieu of flowers, Jan requested donations be made to the WellStar Foundation, https://www.wellstar.org/community/foundation or to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, https://www.choa.org/give/about-us in honor of Mrs. Harris’s life.
