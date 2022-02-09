Janice Dunn Phillips, 74, of Winston, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022.
Janice was born on Oct. 27, 1947, and raised in Hapeville. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Perren Dunn and Joseph Biles Dunn; and infant brother, John Perren Dunn Jr.
Janice is survived by her husband, Perry; daughter, Tracie (Brian)
Cole; son, Wesley Phillips; grandchildren, Jeb, Parker, Brandon, Kristal and Alisha; great-grandson, Brooks; and her sister, Regina Dunn.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 9190 Campbellton St., Douglasville. A service will follow at 3 p.m. officiated by Dr. James Harper.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make a donation to your favorite animal shelter.
Those who wish to express condolences or share a special memory may do so online at www.whitleygarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
