Janice Fay Reid Brewster, 74, passed away on March 31, 2023.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Ronald Keith Mullins; brothers, Ramond Kenneth Reid, David Donald Reid and Wayne Reid.
She is survived by her husband, Bennie Brewster, Jr.; son and daughter-in-law, Timmy and Amy Mullins of Lithia Springs, Georgia; sister Shelia Langley of Powder Springs, Georgia; brother, Lee Reid of Dallas, Georgia; grandchildren, Amber Mullins and Kenzie Mullins; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Villa Rica Chapel from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour at 11 a.m. Interment will take place at Georgia National Cemetery on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 10:30 a.m.
Messages of condolence may be sent to www.jones-wynn.com Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements. 770-942-2311.
