Janice Marie Dean, age 76, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, March 29th, 2023. She was born in Douglasville, Georgia on January 3, 1947. Janice is the daughter of the late Leroy and the late Velma Akins Criswell.
Janice was a very kind and compassionate soul who loved her family deeply. Her favorite things were spending time with family and friends and also creating works of art out of simple household things. Janice could often be found watching the birds and squirrels play through the trees, tending to her assortment of plants, and rooting on her favorite Georgia sports teams. Janice was also a first class southern cook and never missed an opportunity to create holiday goodies.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Jerry Criswell; sister, Judy Criswell Glover; brothers-in-law, Jimmy Cook, Barry Easterwood.
Janice leaves behind a loving and dedicated husband, Randell Gene Dean and sons and daughters-in-law, Scott and Emily Dean of Cumming, Georgia; Bryan and Karen Dean of Douglasville, Georgia; Chris Dean of North Palm Beach, Florida; and daughter Amber Dean of Carrollton, Georgia; sisters, Joyce Criswell Cook of Temple, Georgia, Jackie Criswell Easterwood of Douglasville, Georgia; sister-in-law, Charlotte Williams Criswell of Douglasville, Georgia; grandchildren Brittany, Zachary, Carter, Kennedy, Caroline, Jimmy, Jakob, Ashley, Mason, and Brex; and great-grandchild Walker Anleu. We will always love and miss you…until we can meet again.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home on Sunday, April 2 2023, from 2-3 p.m. The memorial service will begin at 3 p.m. from Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Villa Rica Chapel.
In Lieu of flowers, and in accordance with her wishes, donations may be contributed to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital https://www.stjude.org/.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory of Douglasville.
