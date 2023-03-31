Janice Marie Dean, age 76, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, March 29th, 2023. She was born in Douglasville, Georgia on January 3, 1947. Janice is the daughter of the late Leroy and the late Velma Akins Criswell.

Janice was a very kind and compassionate soul who loved her family deeply. Her favorite things were spending time with family and friends and also creating works of art out of simple household things. Janice could often be found watching the birds and squirrels play through the trees, tending to her assortment of plants, and rooting on her favorite Georgia sports teams. Janice was also a first class southern cook and never missed an opportunity to create holiday goodies.

