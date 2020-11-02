Ms. Janice Sue Hanson Whitmire York, 69, of Carrollton, died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.
The family will
receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Villa Rica on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Villa Rica at 2:30 p.m. with the Rev. Fred Cooke officiating. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum at Meadowbrook Memory Gardens on Hickory Level Road in Villa Rica, Georgia.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.