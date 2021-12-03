Ms. Janie Franklin Butler, 79, of Lithia Springs, died Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.
The family will
receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Douglasville on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Douglasville and live-streamed on the Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory Facebook page on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
