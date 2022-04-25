Janis H. Bellinger, Esq. passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022.
At the time of her passing, she was surrounded by her family and loved ones.
Janis was born Sept. 7, 1946, in the Bronx, the daughter of parents Mavis Rhoden and Marshall T. Harris Sr.
Janis is survived by siblings, Judith Reede and Huida Harris; and children, Irene Curtis, James Bellinger and Nancy Bellinger.
We love her so much and thank her for being in our lives. Memorial services were held on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Torrey Pines State Park La Jolla, CA 92037 at 5 p.m. (PST).
