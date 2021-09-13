Jason Lyle Smith, age 49, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021. He was born on August 12, 1972 in DeKalb County, Georgia. Jason was a supervisor with Paces Contracting Company. He attended Cowan Mill Baptist Church.
Other than his children and being with his family, Jason loved fishing, golfing and playing cards.
He is survived by his children, Skylar Smith and Emily Smith; mother: Bonnie Cook Smith Enterkin and her husband, Randy; brothers: Joshua Smith and his wife, Rachel, Jarrod Smith and his wife, Shannon.
Jason was preceded in death by his father, Jimmy Roy Smith.
The family received friends on Monday, September 13, 2021 from 12-2 p.m. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville.
The funeral service was held on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Joshua Smith officiating. Jarrod Smith, Skylar Smith, Wesley Smith, Ricky McCoy, Jesse Harrell, Keith Brackin, Wayne Mathis, Keith Davis, and Shane Davis served as Pallbearers.
Interment followed the service at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
