Jean Camille Gregore Durandisse, 63, of Douglasville, died on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, from 4-7 p.m.

Service information

Jan 20
Visitation
Friday, January 20, 2023
3:00PM-6:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Jan 21
Memorial Service
Saturday, January 21, 2023
10:00AM
St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church
4401 Presley Mill Road
Douglasville, GA 30135
