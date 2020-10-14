Jean Gilstrap Manning, 94, died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven. Celebration of Life Services will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Rusty Couch officiating. Those who are not able to attend are invited to view the service via livestream at www.facebook.com/RosehavenMemorial/.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donation in Jean’s memory to Brightmoor Hospice, Griffin, Georgia or to a charity of your choice.
Please take time to leave condolences with the family or share memories by visiting www.WhitleyGarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
