Mrs. Jean Maxwell Richardson, 88, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away Friday, April 30, 2021.
She was born Feb. 14, 1933, in Heard County, Georgia, the daughter of the late Mr. Charlie Fletcher Maxwell and the late Mrs. Myrtice Bell Maxwell. Mrs. Richardson was a homemaker, who enjoyed cooking and tending to her plants. She loved her family, especially her grandkids. Mrs. Richardson was Baptist in faith and a member of First Baptist Church of Villa Rica.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Richardson was preceded in death by a grandson, Tyler Winn and her sister, Jeanette Scroggins.
She is survived by her husband of over 67 years, James Edwin Richardson of Villa Rica; her daughters and son-in-law, Cheryl Baskin of Villa Rica and Lisa Richardson and her husband, Dave Millwee of Menifee, California; her sisters and brother-in-law, Janice Richardson of Douglasville, Brenda Rivers of Carrollton and Carol and Randy Mincey of Douglasville; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Charles “Linder” and Ann Maxwell of Douglasville, Donald and Agnes Maxwell of Douglasville and Jerry and Joyce Maxwell of Douglasville; grandchildren, Brooke and Jason Hester of Carrollton, Courtney and Randon Turner of Carrollton and Tera Winn of Winchester, California; great-grandchildren, Riley Amos, Lexie Amos, Ethan Stimson, Daniel Garner and Hayley Garner; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family received friends at First Baptist Church of Villa Rica, Sunday, May 2, 2021, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Funeral Service was conducted Sunday, May 2, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Villa Rica with the Rev. Jeff Powell officiating and speaker, Mr. Gary Thomas. Musical selections were rendered by Mr. Rob Alford and Patty Pritchard. Interment followed in Mozley Memorial Gardens in Lithia Springs, Georgia.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica.
