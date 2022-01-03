Jean Serge Lafontant, 68, of Douglasville,

died Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.

Fond memories

and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitleygarner.com for the Lafontant family.

Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.

To plant a tree in memory of Jean Lafontant as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos