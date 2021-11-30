Mrs. Jean Tolbert LeCroy, age 79, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, November 27, 2021. She was born April 19, 1942 the daughter of the late Mr. Frank Eugene Tolbert and the late Mrs. Charlotte Inez Ragsdale Tolbert.
Mrs. LeCroy loved Jesus with all her heart and shared His love and message of hope with everyone she met. She was a faithful and fervent prayer warrior and found happiness in ministering to others. Her life was a testament to the true meaning of “JOY” by putting Jesus first, others second, and yourself last.
She loved her family dearly and absolutely adored her two beautiful granddaughters. She will be remembered by others for her love of Jesus, butterflies, and cardinals, but most of all, her sweet and precious smile.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. LeCroy was preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bob” Parker LeCroy.
She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer DeAnne LeCroy of Douglasville, GA; daughter and son-in-law, Amy Suzanne and Chris Nichols of Marietta, GA; granddaughters, Makayla Suzanne and Abigail Faith Nichols; sister-in-law, Becky LeCroy Pruitt; nephews, Brad LeCroy and Bill LeCroy.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Douglasville on Sunday, December 5, 2021 from 4-7 p.m., and Monday, December 6, 2021 from 12-1 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Douglasville and live-streamed on the Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory Facebook page on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in Westview Cemetery in Atlanta.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory of Douglasville.
