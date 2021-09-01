Mrs. Jeanne Morgan Lowther, 62, of Dallas, Georgia, died Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Villa Rica, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Graveside services will be conducted Saturday, Sept.4, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Meadowbrook Memory Gardens on Hickory Level Road in Villa Rica, Georgia.
