Jeannette Martha Bearden, 78, of Carrollton, formerly of Douglas County, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in a local hospital.
She was born on Jan. 4, 1943, to the late Martha Lynch Endsley and the late Henry Maurice Endsley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Eric Bearden and two brothers, Jerry Endsley and Jimmy Endsley. Jeannette loved her family, and she also loved flowers and crafting. She was a member of the West Georgia Church of Christ.
She is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law; Nim and Darleen Bearden of Temple, Tim and Deborah Bearden of Douglasville, and Jimmy and Donna Bearden of Bowdon; and a sister, Sylvia Gaddis of Anniston, AL. Also surviving are her seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
The family will host a memorial service for Mrs. Jeannette Bearden on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at 4 p.m. from the West Georgia Church of Christ in Carrollton, GA, with Minister Dave Leonard speaking. The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. at the church.
