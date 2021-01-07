Mrs. Jeannette Moore was known as Jenny to all, our wonderful mom and wife to her husband of 67 years, Art "Bud" Moore. After a 10-day battle of acute pneumonia and diabetes in the hospital, Jenny passed away today, peacefully in hospice care on Monday, January 4th, 2021 at the age of 91.
She was a native Atlantan, growing up with four sisters, she being the next-to-youngest. Her passions were many: love for music where she self-taught herself to play the organ and sing, she was an accomplished artist, painting murals in houses when they lived in Charleston as a young couple and oil paintings she did for our house and others. Her talents did not end there, she was an amazing seamstress and made all our clothes, coats, hats as young children.
She was loved by many and is survived by her one sister, Gwen Lambright, her two daughters, Faith Marie McKinney, Hope M Bowling, her son-in-law, Mark Bowling, grandson, Adam Mark Bowling, his wife, Katie Bowling and two grandchildren.
Rest in Peace, Mom, you are with Jesus, hurting no more and running around with dad, we love you so much!
