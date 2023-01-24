Douglasville, GA (30134)

Today

Cloudy with rain developing. A rumble or two of thunder is possible late. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain developing. A rumble or two of thunder is possible late. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.