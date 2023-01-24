Jeannette Thibodeaux, age 60, of Douglasville, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023, she was born May 16, 1962 daughter of the late Mr. James Lovie Swafford. Jeannette always helped others. She has a special love for her grandchildren and her animals. Knitting and crocheting was a past time she enjoyed.

She is preceded in death by her husband Lloyd Paul Thibodeaux, Sr; brother, Darren Swafford; and sister in law, Colleen Swafford.

To plant a tree in memory of Jeannette Thibodeaux as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

