Jeannette Thibodeaux, age 60, of Douglasville, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023, she was born May 16, 1962 daughter of the late Mr. James Lovie Swafford. Jeannette always helped others. She has a special love for her grandchildren and her animals. Knitting and crocheting was a past time she enjoyed.
She is preceded in death by her husband Lloyd Paul Thibodeaux, Sr; brother, Darren Swafford; and sister in law, Colleen Swafford.
She is survived her mother, Shirley Swafford; daughter, Misty (Michael) Blair of Winston; son, Cory (Leslie) Emory of Villa Rica; sisters, Debbie (Tim) Haynes of Douglasville, Denise Swafford of Douglasville, Michelle (Burt) Collins of Douglasville; brother, Shane Swafford of Villa Rica; grandchildren, Zach Gatewood, Stormy Emory, Kaylee Blair, Kacey Emory, Sydney Blair; numerous nieces and nephews; extended brother, Joey Hubbschmitt of Douglasville.
According to Mrs. Thibodeaux’s wishes she was cremated.
Family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville on Thursday, January 26, 2023 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory of Douglasville.
