Jefferson Davis Priest, 65, of Austell, died Nov. 28, 2022.

The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 from 12-2 p.m.

To send flowers to the family of Jefferson Priest, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 2
Visitation
Friday, December 2, 2022
11:00AM-1:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Dec 2
Service
Friday, December 2, 2022
1:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
Dec 2
Interment
Friday, December 2, 2022
2:00PM
Sunrise Memorial Gardens
11261 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Interment begins.

Trending Videos