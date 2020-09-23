Mr. Jeffrey Filmore Thompson, age 75 of Winston, Georgia passed away Friday, Sept.18, 2020.
He was born
Nov. 28, 1944, in Mt. Lawley, Australia, the son of the late Mr. Jeff David Thompson and the late Mrs. Lorna Mable Hobbs Thompson.
Mr. Thompson
was a baseball and football coach for many years. He was an avid coon hunter and fisherman. Mr. Thompson was a faithful member of Ephesus Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon, Sunday School
Teacher and RA Leader.
In addition to
his parents, he is preceded in death by son, Denver Thompson; grandson, Marc Thompson; brother, Greg Thompson; sister, Lynette Goins; and niece, Shannon Reynolds.
Mr. Thompson is survived by his wife
of 55 years, Mrs.
Doris “Nan”
Thompson of Winston, Georgia; daughter
and son-in-law,
Ginger and Joey Smothers of
Winston, Georgia; daughter-in-law,
Donna Thompson
of Carrollton, Georgia; sister-in-law, Marion Thompson of Virginia Beach, Virginia;
two grandchildren, Katie Smothers
and Joe Thompson; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Funeral Services
were conducted Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at 2 p.m. from Ephesus Baptist Church with Dr. Billy Godwin officiating. Interment followed at Ephesus Baptist Church Cemetery.
Funeral Services were livestreamed from Ephesus Baptist Church beginning at 2 p.m. The website address is www.ebclife.com.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.