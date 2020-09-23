Mr. Jeffrey Filmore Thompson, age 75 of Winston, Georgia passed away Friday, Sept.18, 2020.

He was born

Nov. 28, 1944, in Mt. Lawley, Australia, the son of the late Mr. Jeff David Thompson and the late Mrs. Lorna Mable Hobbs Thompson.

Mr. Thompson

was a baseball and football coach for many years. He was an avid coon hunter and fisherman. Mr. Thompson was a faithful member of Ephesus Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon, Sunday School

Teacher and RA Leader.

In addition to

his parents, he is preceded in death by son, Denver Thompson; grandson, Marc Thompson; brother, Greg Thompson; sister, Lynette Goins; and niece, Shannon Reynolds.

Mr. Thompson is survived by his wife

of 55 years, Mrs.

Doris “Nan”

Thompson of Winston, Georgia; daughter

and son-in-law,

Ginger and Joey Smothers of

Winston, Georgia; daughter-in-law,

Donna Thompson

of Carrollton, Georgia; sister-in-law, Marion Thompson of Virginia Beach, Virginia;

two grandchildren, Katie Smothers

and Joe Thompson; several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Funeral Services

were conducted Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at 2 p.m. from Ephesus Baptist Church with Dr. Billy Godwin officiating. Interment followed at Ephesus Baptist Church Cemetery.

Funeral Services were livestreamed from Ephesus Baptist Church beginning at 2 p.m. The website address is www.ebclife.com.

