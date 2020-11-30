Jerald “Jerry” C. Phillips, 82, of Villa Rica, died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.

Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions a private graveside service for family

and close friends

only was held Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Ephesus Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. Billy Godwin officiating.

Interment followed in the church cemetery with Military Funeral Honors.

