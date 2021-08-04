Mrs. Jeraldine Patricia Cowart Walton, 82, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021.
She was born March 13, 1939, in Carrollton, Georgia the daughter of the late Milton Euel Cowart and the late Mrs. Mary Imogene Folds Cowart. Mrs. Walton participated in the March of Dimes for many years. She loved her church family at First Baptist Church of Douglasville and was a proud member of the welcoming committee every Sunday morning.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Collins Eugene Walton; son, Michael Moore; stepson, Ricky Walton; sisters, Montene Miller, Maxine House.
Mrs. Walton is survived by God daughter, Michele Stromberg, her husband, Michael Stromberg and their daughters Samantha and Jessica Stromberg; sisters and brothers-in-laws, Wylene and David Bartlet of Georgia, Charlene and Phillip Moody of Georgia, stepson, Michael Walton of Georgia; three grandchildren, Daniel Walton, Jonathan Walton and Stephen Walton; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, from 12 to 2 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville with Dr. John Pennington officiating. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
Messages of condolence may
be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory of Douglasville.
