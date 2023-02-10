Jeramiah Joop Hurkmans, 23, of Villa Rica, died Feb. 6, 2023.

The Memorial Service will be held at First Presbyterian Church Douglasville on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. Visitation is from 1-2 p.m., with the service from 2-3 p.m.

