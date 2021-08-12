Jeremy Blake Long, 26, of Villa Rica, died Aug. 7, 2021.

The family received friends at the funeral home on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, from 5-8 p.m.

The Funeral Service will be in the Chapel of the funeral home on Saturday, Aug.14, 2021, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jerris Flowers and Matt Smith officiating.

He will be cremated after the service.

You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.

Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.

