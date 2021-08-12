Jerri Menjella Ellis, 70, of Cumming, Ga., died Aug. 11, 2021. She was preceded in death by Charles L. Ellis Sr., her husband of 37 years. She is survived by her son, Charles L. “Bud” Ellis Jr. and daughter-in-law Blayne Ellis; daughter, Margaret Ann (Ellis) Brannan and son-in-law Kevin Brannan; grandchildren Wesley, Charles, Rhett, Kaitlyn, and Kailyn; and brother Phil Kessler.
A private memorial will be held at a future date.
