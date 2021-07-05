Jerris “Shane” Flowers, 47, of Villa Rica, passed away
on Friday, July 2, 2021.
He was born on May 13, 1974, in Carrollton, GA,
son of Paul Jerris Flowers and the late Carolyn Benefield Flowers. Shane proudly served the community as a Deputy Sheriff with the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office since 2016.
He is survived by his children: Deven Wayne Flowers, Braden Paul Flowers and Carsen Shane Flowers; father: Paul Jerris Flowers; sisters: Tammie Smith and husband, Gardner, and Tiffany Arnold.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his wife; Cathy Crawford Flowers.
The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
There will be a Funeral Service in the chapel of the funeral home on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at noon with Pastor Paul Flowers and the Rev. Stanley Flowers officiating.
Interment will follow the service at Meadowbrook Memory Gardens. Serving as pallbearers will be members of the Cobb County Sheriff’s Department.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online
at www.hightowers
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
