Mr. Jerry Arthur McKenzie, 80, of Douglasville, died Friday, May 20, 2022.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. A service will be held at 12 p.m. in the stateroom at Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest at Oak Hill Cemetery in Newnan at 2 p.m.
Those who wish to express condolences or share a special memory may do so online at www.whitleygarner.com
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
