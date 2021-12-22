Jerry LaVance Garner, 70, of Douglasville, died Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.

The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, from 12-2 p.m. The funeral service will follow in the Chapel at 2 p.m. Interment will be at the Georgia National Cemetery at a later date.

You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.

Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.

Service information

Dec 23
Visitation
Thursday, December 23, 2021
11:00AM-1:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Dec 23
Funeral
Thursday, December 23, 2021
1:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Jan 18
Interment
Tuesday, January 18, 2022
12:00PM
Georgia National Cemetery
1080 Scott Hudgens Drive
Canton, GA 30114
