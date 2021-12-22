Jerry LaVance Garner, 70, of Douglasville, died Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.
The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, from 12-2 p.m. The funeral service will follow in the Chapel at 2 p.m. Interment will be at the Georgia National Cemetery at a later date.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
