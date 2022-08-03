Jerry Lee, age 72, of Douglasville, passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022. He was born May 2, 1950, in Atlanta, Georgia, son of the late Mr. James Dewey Lee and the late Mrs. Iula Grace Couch. Mr. Lee enjoyed watching Nascar and was a volunteer for many years at Warehouse of Hope.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his brothers, Dewey Junior Lee, James Harold Lee and Marvin Lee; sisters, Helen Irene Lee and Barbara Ann Lee; daughter, Penny Lee.
Mr. Lee is survived by his wife, Vickie Lynn Lee; Son, Scott (Becky) Lee of Dallas, Bengy (Ashley) Craig of Douglasville; daughters, Lisa Sanchez and Elizabeth Lee both of Douglasville, sister, Agnes Lee Crews of Douglasville; brother, Raymond Lee of Griffin; grandchildren, Corey Lee, Brandon Lee, Callie Lee, Austin Sanchez, Joshua Lee, Hailee Sanchez, Paisley Lee, Matthew Sanchez, Kellen Craig and Kaicen Craig; six great grandchildren, and a number of nieces and nephews.
According to Mr. Lee’s wishes he was cremated, a memorial service will take place on Saturday August 13, 2022, visitation will be at 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and the memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. at Happy Valley Baptist Church in Villa Rica.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Warehouse of Hope.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.
