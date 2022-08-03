Jerry Lee, age 72, of Douglasville, passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022. He was born May 2, 1950, in Atlanta, Georgia, son of the late Mr. James Dewey Lee and the late Mrs. Iula Grace Couch. Mr. Lee enjoyed watching Nascar and was a volunteer for many years at Warehouse of Hope.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his brothers, Dewey Junior Lee, James Harold Lee and Marvin Lee; sisters, Helen Irene Lee and Barbara Ann Lee; daughter, Penny Lee.

