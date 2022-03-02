Jerry Victor Woods, 84, of Douglasville, died Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
The family received guests at the funeral home on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. A funeral service will be held Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the Rosehaven Chapel with Pastor Tom Carter officiating. Jerry will be laid to rest following the service at Rosehaven Memorial Park.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitleygarner.com for the Woods family.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.