Mr. Jesse James Sigler, age 62, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021. He was born June 23, 1959 in Lodi, Ohio, the son of the late Mr. Russell Ray Sigler and the late Mrs. Carolyn Joyce Lance Sigler. Mr. Sigler worked as a welder foreman for an asphalt product company. He liked to hunt and spend time outdoors. Mr. Sigler enjoyed helping others build and renovate things.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Sigler was preceded in death by his wife, Connie Sigler and his brother, Chris Sigler.
He is survived by step-sons, Richard Bloedow and his spouse, Lisa and Joe Bloedow; his sister-in-law, Patty Sigler; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Russell and Mary Sigler of Douglasville and Todd and Kim Sigler of Medina, Ohio; his grandchildren, Hunter Bloedow, Hannah Bloedow and Jacob Bloedow; nieces and nephews, Matthew Sigler, Hilary Sigler, Meghan Sigler, Brie Sigler, Sydney Sigler, Madison Sigler, Jaime Sigler and Michaela Sigler.
In accordance with Sigler’s wishes, he will be cremated. No services are planned at this time.
