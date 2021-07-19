Mr. Jesse William Barton, 48, of Lithia Springs, died Friday, July 16, 2021.
The family received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville Monday, July 19, 2021, from
5 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville with the Rev. Terry Marbut officiating. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
