Jessie Mae “Polly” Smith, 79, of Lithia Springs, died Monday Sept. 28, 2020.
The family will
receive friends on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel. A funeral service will
be held in the chapel
of the funeral home
at 2 p.m.
Interment will
follow the service
at Tallapoosa East Baptist Church
in Buchanan, Georgia.
Hightower’s
Memorial Chapel
of Douglasville.
