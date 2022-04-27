Jesus Garcia Samano, 43, of Douglasville, died April 20, 2022.

The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Friday, April, 29, 2022 from 5-8 p.m.

The funeral service will be held at St. Theresa Catholic Church on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 11 a.m. with Father Christian Cossio officiating.

Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.

You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.

Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.

To send flowers to the family of Jesus Garcia Samano, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Apr 29
Visitation
Friday, April 29, 2022
4:00PM-7:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Apr 30
Service
Saturday, April 30, 2022
10:00AM
St. Teresa's Catholic Church
4401 Prestley Mill Road
Douglasville, GA 30135
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
Apr 30
Interment
Saturday, April 30, 2022
11:00AM
Sunrise Memorial Gardens
11261 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Interment begins.

Trending Videos