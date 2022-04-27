Jesus Garcia Samano, 43, of Douglasville, died April 20, 2022.
The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Friday, April, 29, 2022 from 5-8 p.m.
The funeral service will be held at St. Theresa Catholic Church on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 11 a.m. with Father Christian Cossio officiating.
Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
