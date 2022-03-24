Jewell Opaline Blevins Jones, 87, of Bremen, died March 23, 2022.
The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Saturday, March 26, 2022 from 12-2 p.m.
The funeral service will follow in the Chapel at 2 p.m. with Pastor Tim Aiken and Joseph York officiating.
Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Garden.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.