Jim McMakin completed his final flight on July 14, 2020. Born August 8, 1936 in Holdenville, Oklahoma to Leo and Margaret McMakin. He was a graduate of Norman High School and Cal State Northridge.
He served in the United States Air Force and married his wife of 60 years, Martha Ann Kirk on February 29, 1960 in Reseda, California. They later moved to Atlanta where Jim was a commercial pilot for Eastern Airlines for over 30 years.
Jim was an avid French horn player and world traveler. He enjoyed motorcycles, boats and cars and was often found tinkering on something in the garage. As a long time resident of Douglasville, Georgia, he had a true appreciation for nature and took great pride in his gardening. We will miss his quick wit and eccentric sense of humor.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister; Mary Ruth McMakin, brothers; Leo McMakin Jr., George McMakin and John McMakin.
Jim is survived by his wife, Martha and many in-laws, nephews, nieces and friends.
We would like to thank Reminisce Center of Norman and Encompass Health for their wonderful caring staff.
“When once you have tasted flight, you will forever walk the earth with your eyes turned skyward, for there you have been, and there you will always long to return.”
— Leonardo DaVinci
Online condolences may be shared at www.tribute.care. Donations can be made to www.alzheimers.org.
Tribute Memorial Care, Norman, Oklahoma.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.