Jim Ward, age 93, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. He was born in Mount Vernon, Georgia on March 28, 1929. He was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Jim was a contractor in the construction field and was the owner-operator of Wards Texturing Company. Jim was a faithful believer in his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was currently a member of Central Baptist Church. He has served as a Deacon and Sunday School Teacher in various churches. He thoroughly enjoyed volunteering and the giving of himself to help others. This was evident in his many mission trips where he was very instrumental in building facilities and structures. He was a supporter of “Builders for Christ” as well. He was an encouraging and hardworking man. While he was a no-nonsense guy, he had a heart for people.
In his spare time, Jim enjoyed baseball; of course, he loved working; waterskiing and being at the lake; bowling; and camping in his RV. He had traveled to every state except Hawaii. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Jim is preceded in death by his mother, Hazel Ward; his beloved wife, Torun May Hansen Ward; his grandparents who raised him, William and Sarah Ward; his daughter, Sandra Jean Ward Grammar; his brothers, Ricky Tharpe and Jack Davis; and his sister, Elizabeth Johnson.
Jim is survived by his children: Paul (Kristie) Ward, Stephen (Shannon) Ward and their sons: Austin Ward and Avery Ward; Mona (Michael) Folds and their sons: Daniel Folds, Andrew Folds, and Benjamin Folds; Maletia Ward and her son; Michael Ward and his children; brother, Johnny Tharpe; sisters: Judy Padgett, Laura Tharpe, and Allene Couch; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive friends at Whitley Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home on Sunday, March 19, 2023 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.
The Funeral Service will be held Monday, March 20, 2023 at 2 p.m. in the Rosehaven Chapel with Reverend Frank Powers officiating. Music will be under the direction of Vernon Thornton.
Interment will follow the service in Mozley Memorial Gardens. Military Funeral Honors will be provided by the United States Marines Corps. Jim’s grandsons, Daniel Folds, Andrew Folds, Benjamin Folds, Austin Ward, Avery Ward and Joshua Ellis will serve as Pallbearers.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
