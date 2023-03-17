Jim Ward, age 93, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. He was born in Mount Vernon, Georgia on March 28, 1929. He was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Jim was a contractor in the construction field and was the owner-operator of Wards Texturing Company. Jim was a faithful believer in his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was currently a member of Central Baptist Church. He has served as a Deacon and Sunday School Teacher in various churches. He thoroughly enjoyed volunteering and the giving of himself to help others. This was evident in his many mission trips where he was very instrumental in building facilities and structures. He was a supporter of “Builders for Christ” as well. He was an encouraging and hardworking man. While he was a no-nonsense guy, he had a heart for people.

In his spare time, Jim enjoyed baseball; of course, he loved working; waterskiing and being at the lake; bowling; and camping in his RV. He had traveled to every state except Hawaii. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

To plant a tree in memory of Jim Ward as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos