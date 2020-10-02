Jimmy Lee Mayfield, 73, of Lithia Springs, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.
He was born in Douglasville on May 17, 1947, the son of Oscar and Linnie Mae Mayfield.
He is survived by his daughters, Kathryn Harrison of Mableton and Missy (Johnny) Crenshaw of Hiram; sister, Susan (Richard) Woodall of Lovejoy; grandchildren, Jalenna (David) Lilly of Texas, Jon Harrison of Douglasville, Tim Crenshaw of Hiram and Izzy Crenshaw of Hiram; great grandson Eason Crenshaw, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Stanley Mayfield, Floyd Mayfield, Richard Mayfield and Mark Mayfield; and in 2018 by his wife, Patty Mayfield.
Mr. Mayfield worked as a mechanic for many years, retiring from Glover Automotive in Lithia Springs. He liked to be on the lake fishing and enjoyed spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
The family received friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 2, at Roy Davis Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, October 3, at the funeral home, with burial to follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens in Douglasville.
Roy Davis Funeral Home, Austell.
