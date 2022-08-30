Jo Ann Ayers Proctor, age 81, of Douglasville, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022. She was born February 17, 1941 in Temple, daughter of the late Melvin and Helen Ayers of Villa Rica. Mrs. Proctor was very family oriented and kind hearted, she also enjoyed hosting family events and holiday gatherings. She was a strong woman who was kind hearted and had a special love for her church.
She is survived by her husband, Clarence Proctor; sons, David (Ronnie) Proctor, Steve (Sharon) Proctor, both of Douglasville; brother, Larry Ayers of Carrollton; grandchildren, Tiffany, Taylor, Luke and Lane; great grandchildren, Brandon and Brylin and several nieces and nephews.
