Joan B. Daniel, 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Capstone Healthcare Estates at Veteran’s Memorial in Houston, Texas.
Joan was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Aug. 17, 1930. Joan is widowed from her husband, James Troy Daniel, who went to be with the Lord on Aug. 22, 2011. A son, Michael Janisch preceded her in death in 2005.
Joan is survived
by her younger brother, Richard Barmann of Covington, Georgia; her two children Randy Janisch and Laura Marable; and four grandchildren.
Joan was a devoted member of Central Baptist Church, Douglasville, Georgia. Joan moved to Texas in 2012 to be nearer to her children due to health care issues.
Joan enjoyed attending church, reading and spending time with her friends.
Given the current rate of COVID-19 infections and concern for the wellbeing of friends and family it has decided that a memorial service would be ill advised. Please take a few moments in the safety and comfort of your homes to reflect upon Joan and her life.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Central Baptist Church, 5811 Central Church Road, Douglasville, GA 30135; 770-942-7275.
