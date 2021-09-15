Mrs. Joan Frances Vining, age 90, of Buchanan, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. She was born on December 21, 1930 in Douglasville, Georgia. Mrs. Vining liked to be busy. From the time she was a little girl working for her dad at his service station to her retirement from Commercial Bank as the Vice President, her tremendous work ethic was showcased throughout her career. She loved books and reading. She joined a senior clogging group for a short time and absolutely loved her cat, Sassy. She was a long time member of Heritage Baptist Church where she worked 2 days a week.
Mrs. Vining was predeceased by her loving husband, Gene L. Vining; her parents, Guy Obe and Cora Lee (Ogle) Farmer; and her brother, Charles Farmer.
She is survived by her only daughter, Karen Vines and her husband, William W. Vines, Jr.; her grandchildren, Amanda Cash (Jaimie Tomlin), William Bart Skeeters (Holly Elrod), and Jennifer Turley; her great-grandchildren, Caitlyn Ritter (Jonas), Eron Dudley, Nathan Tomlin, Bentley Elrod Skeeters, Bay Elrod Skeeters, Caleb Turley, Garrett Turley, and Julia Turley; and great-great-grandchildren, Liam Ritter and Beau Ritter.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, September 16, 2021 from 12-2 p.m. A funeral service will follow in the chapel at 2 p.m. with Pastor Louie Winstead officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Heritage Baptist Church Library, https://www.hbcdg.org/give/
Please take time to leave condolences with the family or share memories of Mrs. Vining by visiting www.WhitleyGarner.com
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
