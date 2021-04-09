Joan Marie Goch, 87, of Douglasville, died Thursday, March 25, 2021.
Celebration of Life Services will be held at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 2515 Pope Road, Douglasville, Georgia 30135 on Sunday, April 11, 2011, from 10:30 a.m. to noon with Pastor Allen Young officiating. The family will plan a scattering in Florida following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Joan Marie Goch to Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. Checks may be mailed to the church address at 2515 Pope Road, Douglasville, GA 30135.
Please take time to leave condolences with the family or share memories of Ms. Goch by visiting www.whitleygarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
