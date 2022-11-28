Joan Seignious Jones, 78, of Lithia Springs, died Nov. 14, 2022.
A memorial service will be held in the Chapel of the Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at 1 p.m.
Updated: November 29, 2022 @ 1:11 am
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
