Mrs. JoAnn Spencer Fountain, age 73 of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Monday, August 10, 2020.
She was born September 22, 1946, in Shenandoah, Iowa, the daughter of the late Mr. Melvin V. Spencer and the late Mrs. Ruby Marie Spencer. Mrs. Fountain was a teacher in Denmark, South Carolina. She loved working with children, making crafts, reading, collecting clowns and giraffes.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Cheryl Clifton, grandparents, Leroy Spencer, Lulu Libby Spencer, William O’Day, Dollie O’Day.
Mrs. Fountain is survived by her husband of 44 years, LTC. Donald Fountain of Douglasville, Georgia; daughters and sons-in-laws, Deborah and Ronald Dunn of Woodstock, Georgia, Jennifer and Jim Norris, and Earl Clifton all of Douglasville, Georgia; son and daughter-in-law, Bruce and Angelina Fountain of Douglasville, Georgia; brother and sister-in-law, Jimmy and Sallie Spencer of Omaha, Nebraska; eight grandchildren, Sabrina Offen, Julie Rozier, Charlene Scott, Nick Dunn, Brittany Dunn, Tamara Norris, Rachel Norris, Holly Norris; six great grandchildren, Alexis, Cason, Kaylee, Madilyn, Parker, Jacob, Luke, Gavin; niece, Deb Spencer; nephew, Daniel Spencer
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville Saturday, August 15, 2020, from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. Graveside Services will be held Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Friendship Church on Highway 166 in Douglasville with Wes Scott officiating. Interment will follow at Friendship Church.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.
