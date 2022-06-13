Joe Patterson
Whitt, 74, of Douglasville died Friday, June 10, 2022.
The family received friends on Monday, June 13, 2022, from 5-9 p.m. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 11 a.m. Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville with Bro. David
White officiating.
Interment will be at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton.
