Joel Hayes, age 71, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, October 7th, 2020. He was born in Austell, Georgia on August 17th, 1949 son of the late Andrew Garmon Hayes and the late Attie Mae Tibbitts Hayes. Following graduation from McEachern High School, Joel joined the United States Army and served during the Vietnam Era. Joel worked as a lineman for Bellsouth/AT&T until his retirement. He was a member of Central Baptist Church where he served in various capacities, including Deacon, Sunday School teacher, greeter, teller, committee member, the Royal Ambassadors, the Live Nativity, and in the nursery.
Joel’s passion—aside from family and church—was the great outdoors. Joel was one of our local “Cowboy Poets” and performed at various community functions as well as for our local schools. He raised and trained horses. He was a 4-H leader and served in the Horse Club and the Shotgun Club.
Joel is survived by his wife of 47 years, Sonja Wilson Hayes; daughters and son-in-law: Kayla Hayes and Brittany & Shawn Cornell; son and daughter-in-law: Oren and Melissa Hayes; grandchildren: Clay Tippens, Riley Acree, Kaylee Cornell, Lila Cornell, Kile Hooten, Attie Hayes, Liam Hayes; sister: Qutee Hayes; brother: Spencer Hayes; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Joel was also preceded in death by his sisters: Betsy Hayes and Louise Tolbert; and his brother: Marion “Nubbin” Hayes.
In accordance with his wishes, Joel was cremated.
Following a private graveside memorial service on a later date, Joel will be placed to rest in peace in Central Baptist Church cemetery.
