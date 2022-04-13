Funeral services for Joel Mark Yarbrough, age 52, of Sunnyvale, CA, formerly of Douglas County, GA, will be held on Friday, April 15, 2022, at 12:00 PM at Benefield Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Clay County Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM on Friday before services begin.
Mr. Yarbrough passed away Monday, April 4, 2022, at his residence.
Survivors include his wife, Lifeng Chen Yarbrough of Sunnyvale, CA; one son, William Yarbrough of Sunnyvale, CA; his mother, Elyse Aders Yarbrough of Wedowee; two sisters, Penny Garner (Bruce) of Winston, GA, and Dixie Jenkins (Jim) of Sharpsburg, GA; two nephews, Austin Garner and Davis Jenkins; and two nieces, Caitlin Garner and Emily Jenkins.
Pallbearers will be Mr. Yarbrough’s family and friends.
A Douglas County, Georgia native, Mr. Yarbrough was born on March 13, 1970, the son of James Garl and Elyse Aders Yarbrough. He was a member of the
Disciple Church and worked as a service engineer for the heating and air industry. Mr. Yarbrough was preceded in death by his father.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.benefieldfhwedowee.com.
Benefield Funeral Home, Wedowee, Ala.
