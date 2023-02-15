John Anthony Romanelli, 99, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. He was born on Dec. 29, 1923. He is the son of the late James Romanelli and the late Frances Pullo Romanelli.

Mr. Romanelli attended Boys High in Brooklyn, New York. He earned an Associate’s Degree from Packard College, located in Brooklyn, New York. Mr. Romanelli was a flight engineer in the Army Air-Corp. He was a handyman, and he was always working on something. Mr. Romanelli was an avid woodworker. When he and his wife, Johanna, moved to Georgia, they reinvented themselves. Mr. Romanelli was always looking for a way to help out and give to others. He was fourth degree member of the Knights of Columbus for nearly 30 years.

