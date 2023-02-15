John Anthony Romanelli, 99, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. He was born on Dec. 29, 1923. He is the son of the late James Romanelli and the late Frances Pullo Romanelli.
Mr. Romanelli attended Boys High in Brooklyn, New York. He earned an Associate’s Degree from Packard College, located in Brooklyn, New York. Mr. Romanelli was a flight engineer in the Army Air-Corp. He was a handyman, and he was always working on something. Mr. Romanelli was an avid woodworker. When he and his wife, Johanna, moved to Georgia, they reinvented themselves. Mr. Romanelli was always looking for a way to help out and give to others. He was fourth degree member of the Knights of Columbus for nearly 30 years.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Romanelli is preceded in death by his loving wife, Johanna Parrillo Romanelli; and son, John Romanelli, III; brother, Joseph; and sister, Jenny.
He is survived by his sons, James (Susan) Romanelli of East Setauket, New York, Michael Romanelli of Temple, Georgia; daughter in law, Veronica of Hicksville, New York; sister, Carmela Villani of Mineola, New York; grandchildren, Paul, Christopher, John, Nicole, Jimmy, Michael, and Matthew; seven great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
The family received friends on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Douglasville Chapel. The funeral mass will be held on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at 1 p.m. at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church. Father Joe Shaute will be officiating. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory of Douglasville.
To plant a tree in memory of John Romanelli as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
